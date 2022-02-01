x
Crime

School evacuated due to nearby police activity in Boulder

University Hill Elementary students are being moved to the Boulder Valley School District Education Center as a precaution, and reunification begins at 10 a.m.

BOULDER, Colo. — Students are being evacuated from a Boulder elementary school as a precaution due to nearby police activity Tuesday morning, Boulder Valley School District said.

The school district said around 8:10 am. that University Hill Elementary is on secure lockout due to the law enforcement activity in a nearby neighborhood, and anyone not already at the school should avoid the area.

The school district sent an update around 8:38am that students were being moved to the Boulder Valley School District Education Center, located at 6500 E. Arapahoe Rd. Reunification begins at 10 a.m., the school district said.

