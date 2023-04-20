Deputies looking for juvenile vandalism suspects

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects wanted for breaking multiple windows at Dakota Valley Elementary School.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for the public's help in locating three juvenile suspects in connection to a vandalism case at Dakota Valley Elementary School.

According to ACSO, the suspects have been throwing rocks and breaking windows at the school's mobile unit several times. The school has fixed the windows in the past, only to find them broken again.

The vandalism has been going on since March and the most recent incident happened on April 16, according to ACSO. The suspects have broken a total of seven windows at the school using very large rocks, ACSO said in a tweet.

ACSO is asking anyone who might recognize the suspects or see any suspicious activity around the school, to please contact ACSO immediately so they can respond. The non-emergency dispatch number is 303-795-4711.

Do you recognize these kids?



School Resource Officers are trying to identify these 3 juveniles who were caught on surveillance camera vandalizing Dakota Valley Elementary School. They're throwing rocks and breaking windows at the school's mobile unit. It's happened several… pic.twitter.com/Pnu7QPf5EI — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) April 20, 2023

