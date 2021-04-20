Denver police looking for driver who hit someone riding electric scooter

The person who was hit was brought to the hospital to be checked out for a head injury.

DENVER — Denver police (DPD) are looking for a driver they say hit someone who was riding an electric scooter, and then took off.

The crash happened at West Colfax Avenue and Court Place Tuesday night, according to DPD.

Police said the driver did not stay on the scene of the crash.

The person who was hit was brought to the hospital to be treated for a potential head injury, DPD said.

Police did not have a description of the car involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

