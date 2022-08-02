Scooter rider killed in hit-and-run

It's believed that the victim was hit by a white Dodge Ram early Sunday morning.

DENVER — A pickup truck driver hit and killed a scooter rider early Sunday morning in Denver and drove away without helping the victim, said a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash happened right after midnight on July 31 on Federal Boulevard just south of West 54th Avenue.

Jonathan Fanter, 26, was riding a scooter north on Federal Boulevard when he attempted to brake and the scooter tilted to the left, CSP said. Fanter was thrown from the scooter and then hit and dragged by a pickup truck that did not stop.

The vehicle involved was believed to be a white Dodge Ram. No other identifying information was available. No information about the driver was known.

The truck was last seen going north on Federal Boulevard.

Anyone who has information about the crash or the vehicle involved can contact the CSP dispatch. That number is 303-239-4501.

