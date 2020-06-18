Man accused of holding salesmen at gunpoint remains in mental health institution, misses court

Scott Gudmundsen accused men of being antifa. One is a Colorado State University football player who is black.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The man accused of holding two door-to-door roofing salesmen at gunpoint – after telling police he suspected they were “antifa guys” – remains an in-patient at a mental health treatment center and missed his first court date Thursday morning.

Scott Gudmundsen, accused of kneeling on the neck of one of the men and jamming a pistol into his back in the incident June 11 in Loveland, faces two counts of felony menacing and two counts of false imprisonment.

That man is a Colorado State University football player who is black and was working part-time for a Fort Collins roofing company.

In what was supposed to be his first court appearance Thursday morning, Gudmundsen did not appear – an attorney said he remains in an in-patient mental health institution where his family had him admitted following his arrest.

Fort Collins attorney Andy Gavaldon told Larimer County District Judge Carroll Brinegar that he was making a “special appearance” on Gudmundsen’s behalf to report that the man could not be at the hearing because he remained a patient in a mental health center.

Brinegar issued an arrest warrant for Gudmundsen but stayed it while he remains in treatment. She scheduled another court hearing June 25.

Neither of the men is being identified by 9NEWS.

Gudmundsen was released after posting bail, and his family arranged for him to be treated for a mental health illness that he has been struggling with for a decade, his son, Stanley Gudmundsen, told 9Wants to Know.

He said his father’s actions were the result of mental illness, not racism.

When officers arrived in the 2500 block of Dawn Drive they encountered Gudmundsen – dressed in a camouflage tactical vest and holding two men on the ground at gunpoint, Shaffer said.

Gudmundsen was armed with two weapons, Shaffer told 9Wants to Know: A Glock pistol, and a second Glock pistol that had been converted into a longer weapon that looked like a carbine rifle.

According to the Associated Press, antifa – shorthand for anti-fascists – is an umbrella description for far-left leaning militant groups with no hierarchical structure or universal set of tactics.

