Husband arrested in connection with wife's shooting death in November 2020

Nok Smith, 47, was shot and killed at their home on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The husband of a woman shot and killed in their home in November 2020 has been arrested in connection with her death.

Scott Smith, 46, is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center under suspicion of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and domestic violence.

>The video above is from Nov. 9, 2020: Friends of JeffCo woman shot to death want prosecutors to bring charges.

On Nov. 1, 2020, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said they received a call from Smith that he had shot his wife at their home in the 5400 block of West Ottawa Avenue after she came at him with a weapon. When deputies arrived at the home they found 47-year-old Kanokwan Smith dead.

Smith was originally arrested at the scene, but was released a few days later after the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office said the evidence at the time was not sufficient enough to support criminal charges.

JCSO said their investigation has continued which lead to Smith's arrest after an arrest warrant had been granted.

In previous reporting by 9NEWS Crime & Justice reporter Matt Jablow, friends of Kanokwan, who was also known as 'Nok', said she worked hard as a card dealer at the Ameristar Casino in Black Hawk. Nok's friends also remembered her as one of the kindest and gentlest people they had ever known.

Public records showed that Scott Smith had filed for divorce just a few weeks before the shooting. At the time of the shooting, the couple's daughter was 10 years old.