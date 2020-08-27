12 years later, it's still a mystery who killed Adams County DA Sean May

Sean May was shot at him on Aug. 27, 2008 as he returned home for work.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Thursday marks 12 years since an Adams County district attorney was murdered at his home as he returned home from work and there are still few answers about who killed him and why.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2008, Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean May was shot and killed outside his home in the 3300 block of West 36th Avenue in Denver. That's right near the intersection of West 36th Avenue and Irving Street in the Highlands.

May had been with the DA's office for seven years and his wife was pregnant with a baby boy at the time he was killed.

"Those who knew him, knew he was a bit of a dork. He was lovely, but was a dork and that's one of the things that made people love him so much," May's brother Matt said at a memorial service in 2008.

To date, no arrests have been made.

A special reward of up to $110,000 is available through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. It's the largest reward available through the group which collects anonymous tips about unsolved crimes.

Anyone with information can call 720-913-7867 or submit tips online through the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers website The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.