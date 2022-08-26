Police searching for carjacking suspect in Littleton

Several Littleton schools were briefly placed on a secure perimeter, but those have since been lifted.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Police Department said there is no longer a threat to the community after officers were searching for someone suspected in a carjacking on Friday afternoon.

It's not clear if the person they were looking for was found or is in custody.

The Littleton Police Department was searching for that suspect near South Windermere Street and West Ridge Road. The department said there was a large police presence in the area.

Several Littleton schools and buildings were places on a secure perimeter around 2 p.m. as the search was underway. Those schools include:

Powell Middle School

Littleton Academy Charter School

Heritage High School

Euclid Middle School

Options

Runyon Elementary

East Elementary

Transition Services

Education Services Center

By 3:30 p.m., Littleton Public Schools said the secure perimeter had been lifted. The district also specified that the police activity did not involve any of the schools.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

A secure perimeter takes place when there is a safety concern that is not an immediate threat to a school. For example, the police may be pursuing a vehicle in the neighborhood around a school, and the school’s safety department determines that the school should enact the perimeter as a precautionary measure.

During a secure perimeter, students and staff remain inside the school building, and school activities continue as normal, with students and staff moving securely within the school. It means no one comes in or goes out of the building. Students and staff are unlikely to notice a difference unless the secure perimeter occurs near a transition time.

