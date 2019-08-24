DENVER —

The Denver Police Department (DPD) warned there could be a “large police presence” in River North Saturday as officers searched for two robbery suspects who were last seen running away.

That search ended a few hours later with no suspects in custody, DPD tweeted.

The activity was centered on the area of 35th and Blake streets, according to a tweet from DPD.

RELATED: 4 shootings, 3 dead, and radio silence from Denver Police

RELATED: Police scanners go silent, public cut off from dispatch audio

It’s not clear where the burglary happened. Police also did not give a description of the suspects or say if anyone was in danger.

DPD said the investigation into the burglary and the people responsible continues.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS