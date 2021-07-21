Longmont Police looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was injured in the crash at the intersection of South Hover Street and Ken Pratt Boulevard Tuesday night, police said.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Officers in Longmont are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle that happened late Tuesday night.

Police officers responded at 11:35 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Ken Pratt Boulevard and South Hover Street and discovered a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said the suspect vehicle pictured below may be a black or gray Honda or Lexus sedan, with possible front-end damage and a Florida license plate with a partial number of INY119.

The vehicle was last seen going south on South Sunset Street from Ken Pratt Boulevard, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 303-774-4698.

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.