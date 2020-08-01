Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) are searching for a suspect after a woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint late Tuesday night.

A suspect with a gun stole a woman’s gray Nissan Xterra from the E. 9100 block of Florida Avenue at about 9 p.m. while the vehicle was parked at an apartment complex parking lot, according to a tweet from the department. That's near the intersection of E. Florida Avenue and S. Parker Road.

The woman was getting ready to drive the vehicle to work just before the carjacking. She was not hurt, the tweets says.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact ACSO at 303-795-4711.

