Second Brush school administrator facing charges for inappropriate photos of students

Police said Scott Hodgson, 38, faces four counts of complicity to commit sexual exploitation of a child.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRUSH, Colo. — A second administrator at Brush High School is now facing charges after police said they found inappropriate pictures of underage students on school computers.

According to a release from the Brush Police Department (BPD), police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for 38-year-old Scott Hodgson for four counts of complicity to commit sexual exploitation of a child.

Hodgson turned himself in to the Morgan County Detention Center Thursday, BPD said, and posted bond of $1,000 later that day.

Police said Hodgson was a secondary subject of their investigation from the beginning, and that he faces charges for the role he played in the illegal collection of inappropriate images by fellow administrator Bradley Bass, 31.

According to the Brush High School website, Hodgson is the director of secondary education and Bass is the assistant director of the school.

BPD said the images were illegally collected by Bass during the school's investigation of sexting between juveniles, then uploaded to the school's computer network.

Brush Police said they were kept in the dark as to the school administrators' illegal actions for a few weeks and that once the matter came to light, BPD officers obtained search warrants to seize the images to prevent them from spreading further.

After Bass was arrested on June 3, Brush School District Superintendent Dr. Bill Wilson shared a video message on YouTube where he stressed that a person is innocent until proven guilty, and said the district had been cooperative, open and transparent with BPD.

"Don't believe anything you hear and only half of what you read," Wilson said in the video.

Hodgson is set to appear in court for a status conference on July 21. Bass is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 14.