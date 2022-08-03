John W. Bagwell was arrested in Monument, Colorado in connection with the death of Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos outside a gym in Austin, Texas.

A man wanted in connection with a May shooting death in South Austin was apprehended in Colorado on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals said its Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, along with other law enforcement agencies, located and arrested fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, in Monument, Colorado, on Aug. 2.

Bagwell was wanted on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting on May 23 in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location near West Slaughter Lane and Menchaca Road. Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos, 36, was killed.

Witnesses reported seeing three suspects flee the scene of the shooting. Juan Lopez-Espinoza, 18, was charged with murder a few days later. With Bagwell now in custody, one suspect still remains on the run.

The U.S. Marshals said its Lone Star Fugitive Task Force's Austin Division provided assistance in locating and apprehending Bagwell at the request of the Austin Police Department. On Aug. 1, the task force received information that Bagwell might be at a truck stop in the Monument, Colorado, area. The information was relayed to the Marshals' Colorado Violent Offender Task Force in Colorado Springs.

Investigators set up surveillance around the truck stop in an attempt to locate Bagwell and eventually observed him exiting a semi-truck that had been parked behind the truck stop with the windows covered.

Bagwell and another man got into a ride-share and left the truck stop before contact could be made. However, investigators followed the vehicle until it stopped at a business. When Bagwell got out of the vehicle, officials took him into custody without incident.

Bagwell was transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he was booked on the murder warrant. He is awaiting extradition back to Austin.

According to an affidavit in the case, Bagwell fled to Mexico following the incident and was in contact with the third suspect in the case about the shooting.

