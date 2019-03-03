LONE TREE, Colo. — A second suspect wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of Park Meadows Mall last week was taken into custody early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Lone Tree Police Department, 27-year-old Mercedes Cruz was taken into custody around 3 a.m. at a hotel Littleton. Police said they believe her to be the second suspect related to a shooting at the mall. She's being held on suspicion of aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamines.

The first suspect in the shooting, 34-year-old Kenneth Sisneros, was shot and killed by a Lone Tree officer Thursday night at Park Meadows Mall, according to a press release from the Police Department. Cruz ran from the scene, police said.

The shooting happened following a short foot chase, according to Lone Tree police. When Sisneros took out a gun, police said responding officers fired multiple shots at him. He was struck and died in the parking lot.

Several officers involved suffered minor injuries. Police haven't revealed how they were injured. No bystanders were hurt, according to police.

Three officers have been placed on administrative leave in wake of the incident; standard procedure following a shooting that involves officers.

Officers from the Littleton Police Department assisted in Cruz's capture.

