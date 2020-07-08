x
Crime

Security guard shoots man who attacks him at Greyhound Bus Depot, police say

The incident occurred early Friday at the depot at 19th and Curtis streets in downtown, Denver police said.
Credit: Ama Arthur-Asmah
A security guard shot a man who attacked and stabbed him early Monday Aug. 7, 2020, at the Greyhound Bus Depot at 19th and Curtis streets, police say.

DENVER — A security guard at the downtown Greyhound Bus Depot shot a man who attacked him early Friday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Denver police officers responded to the incident at 2:35 a.m. Friday at 19th and Curtis streets in downtown Denver.

A DPD spokesperson said that a man stabbed a security guard at the bus depot and the security guard shot him. Both men were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive their injuries, the spokesperson said.

DPD didn't have more information yet on the altercation or how it started. The spokesperson said that detectives were interviewing both men at the hospital on Friday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

