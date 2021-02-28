Security guard shot at Aurora sports bar

APD said a patron at Challengers shot the security guard after being asked to leave Saturday night.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating the shooting of a security guard Saturday night at an Aurora bar.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a patron was asked to leave Challengers Sports Bar at East Iliff Avenue and South Peoria Street and ended up shooting the security guard, who was taken to the hospital. The security guard's condition is not clear.

APD said officers are working to positively identify the suspect.

It was the third shooting Aurora Police responded to Saturday. Officers are also investigating two other, apparently unrelated, shootings that happened roughly two hours apart.

The first was in the 1300 block of North Troy Street at around 5:30 p.m., according to APD. The victim suffered serious injuries.

The second was near East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street at 7:30 p.m., APD said. That victim is expected to survive.

Police have not released any suspect information from either of those incidents.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

