Police: Security video captured Glenwood Springs woman stabbing children

Claudia Yuri Camacho-Duenas, 37, was arrested Thursday after uninvolved witnesses restrained her at the scene of the stabbings, police said.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo — Content Warning: This article includes topics that may be sensitive for some readers, including descriptions of violence.



A Glenwood Springs woman is facing murder charges after apartment complex security video captured her stabbing her children multiple times, according to an arrest affidavit.

Claudia Yuri Camacho-Duenas, 37, was arrested Thursday after uninvolved witnesses restrained her at the scene of the stabbings, police said. She is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said the stabbings happened Dec. 30 around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Soccer Field Road in Glenwood Springs. Camacho-Duenas is the biological mother of the victims, who were 18 and 11 years old, police said.

Police said it appeared the initial assault took place inside the apartment.

In an arrest affidavit, police said apartment surveillance video showed both victims running from the building. The suspect followed them, carrying two knives, according to the affidavit. Both victims collapsed on the sidewalk, and the suspect stabbed both of them with both knives, according to the affidavit.

The suspect then walked across the street toward the apartment building, according to the affidavit. A car approached and stopped, and a person got out of the car and confronted the suspect, who ran inside the building, the affidavit says. The video ends at that point.

Witnesses detained Camacho-Duenas until officers arrived, police said.

Camacho-Duenas is being held in the Garfield County Jail. Her next court appearance is set for Thursday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS