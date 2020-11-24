Man arrested for shooting on Eastern Plains

Israel Camacho Anderson was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the town of Seibert on Nov. 21.

SEIBERT, Colo. — A man is facing murder and assault charges after he was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the town of Seibert on Colorado's Eastern Plains on Saturday.

Israel Camacho Anderson, 34, is accused of shooting two people, killing one of them and injuring the other, according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The shooting happened when a verbal argument between Anderson and the victims escalated, CBI said.

One of the people who was shot is still in the hospital but is expected to be OK, according to the release.

The victims have not been identified.

Anderson is being held at the Kit Carson County Jail on a $175,000 bond. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Seibert is located 45 miles west of Limon and 33 miles east of Burlington on the eastern plains of Colorado.