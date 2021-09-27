Teen shooter sentenced in death of Colorado Early Colleges student

Edgar Hernandez-Flores, who was a juvenile when the shooting happened, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the death of Jeremy Rudolph.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Arapahoe County judge sentenced a teen shooter this month to 30 years in prison for the 2019 murder of one of his classmates at Colorado Early College (CEC), according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Edgar Hernandez-Flores, now 18, was sentenced on Sept. 16 in the death of Jeremy Jamaal Rudolph, 16, who was killed in the parking lot of the Sable Technological Center at 562 Sable Blvd.

Hernandez-Flores pleaded guilty in May to one count of second-degree murder, and the other counts against him were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, the DA's Office said.

Rudolph and Hernandez-Flores were students at CEC. They belonged to different friend groups that had an ongoing dispute that started with one student pushing another, according to DA's Office.

On March 18, 2019, Rudolph was with his friends when they saw Hernandez-Flores, who fired 14 rounds at the group. One of the shots hit Rudolph in the head, the DA's Office said.

The CEC Aurora campus was about a half mile from where the shooting occurred.

“For whatever reason, this defendant thought it was a good idea to have a loaded gun with him that day,” said District Attorney John Kellner in a news release. “Because he chose to fire it into a group of teenagers, one of those young men is dead."

Colorado Early Colleges is a public, charter high school that allows students to earn a combination of high school and college credits and to get both a high school diploma and an Associate degree or higher without paying tuition. CEC Aurora is located at 350 N Blackhawk St.

At the time of the shooting, Sandi Brown, chief executive administrator of the CEC network, called it a "heartbreaking loss."