3 men sentenced for ambushing Arvada Police officer with chlorine bomb

The officer was hospitalized and has lingering health problems from the incident, the DA said.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Three men who were convicted of throwing a chlorine bomb at an Arvada Police officer as he cleared a road hazard in April 2019 were sentenced Wednesday.

Twenty-year-olds Gavin Dawson, Maxwell McCann and Braiden Ulmer were sentenced in Jefferson County court. A fourth defendant, 20-year-old Isaac Koch (pictured, right), had already been sentenced.

According to a release from the DA, police received a call from a citizen about a road hazard at West 72nd Avenue and Beech Street. An officer arrived to find that street signs had been pulled out of the ground at West 68th Avenue and stacked in the middle of the road, and plastic wrap had been strung across the road, the release said.

While the officer and the citizen attempted to clear the barricade, the release said, someone threw a plastic bottle that landed near the officer. The officer heard someone yell obscenities at him, according to the release, and the bottle began releasing heavy chlorine gas.

The release said the officer began coughing, became nauseous, passed out and fell to the ground. Other officers and paramedics arrived, and he was taken to the hospital.

At least seven additional incendiary devices were detonated in the area, the release said. During the search for the offenders, a Code Red was issued for a one-mile radius.

Arvada Police officers addressed the judge at the sentencing hearing, according to the release, describing the impact the incident had on the officer, the entire department and the community.

The release said the officer suffered serious pulmonary damage and spent months going to medical appointments and missing work and continues to suffer the effects of the chlorine gas.

“These men set up an ambush for police. When the first Arvada officer arrived to clear away the road hazard, he was a fixed target for their toxic chemical bombs,” said DA Pete Weir, “These young men purchased the chemicals and plastic bottles at Walmart, mixed the bombs and then set up their targets for ambush. The impact on the law enforcement community has been enormous.

Maxwell McCann (left), was sentenced to probation for two years, with 60 days in the jail’s Alternative Sentencing Program, which includes jail work release and in-home detention, the DA said.

Gavin Dawson (second from left) was also sentenced to probation for two years, with 60 days in the jail’s Alternative Sentencing Program, according to the DA.

Braiden Ulmer (third from left) was sentenced to probation for two years, with 30 days in the jail’s Alternative Sentencing Program.

All three pleaded guilty in May to attempted second degree assault of a peace officer -- toxic caustic device in May.

Koch pleaded guilty last December to conspiracy to possess an explosive/incendiary device and was granted a two-year deferred judgment and sentence. The DA's office said Koch was not at the scene of the crime, but helped plan it.