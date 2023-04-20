Man sentenced for trying to kidnap ex after job interview

Brighton police credited the stylists and customers at a hair salon with saving the victim's life her ex showed up there and tried to kidnap her.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who attacked his estranged partner last summer at a Brighton salon where she had a job interview was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation but faces time behind bars if he fails to comply with probation conditions.

Orlando Handy punched, strangled and pushed the victim into a closet the night before she had arranged for the job interview at Rumors Salon and Spa on June 28, 2022, an Adams County affidavit says.

She called the police and reported the assault after her interview at the salon, but Handy arrived before the officers. Salon workers said they had no idea the victim was in trouble until they heard a bang as Handy arrived and the victim screamed as she ran down an interior staircase.

In January, Handy pleaded guilty to two counts. They included one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault.

On Wednesday, Adams County District Court Judge Jeffrey Smith sentenced Handy to three years in the Department of Corrections for the attempted kidnapping charge and 18 months for the assault charge.

Those sentences were suspended, as long as Handy complies with his probation conditions which include mental health and domestic violence treatment and a substance abuse evaluation. He must also maintain full-time employment.

