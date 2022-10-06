Sentencing delayed for mother convicted of 'medical child abuse,' plot to kidnap son from foster care

Cynthia Abcug could get probation or as much as six years in prison.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Sentencing was delayed Thursday for a woman convicted of subjecting her son to “medical child abuse” and plotting a “raid” to kidnap the boy from the foster home where he was living after authorities removed him from her care.

In August, a Douglas County jury convicted Cynthia Abcug, 53, of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, a felony, and child abuse-knowingly or recklessly causing injury, a misdemeanor. The case drew attention amid allegations that Abcug had planned to take her son back with help from followers of the conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

Douglas County District Judge Patricia Herron rescheduled Abcug’s sentencing for Nov. 8. Abcug faces as much as six years in prison, possible if the judge concludes there were aggravating factors, but she is also eligible for probation.

Abcug has no prior criminal history.

Prosecutors alleged that Abcug exaggerated or fabricated medical issues experienced by the boy – multiple people testified that she told them he had a seizure disorder, a serious heart condition, brain tumors and other serious health problems.

The defense countered with voluminous medical records that documented a number of medical issues, including the results of a brain scan known as an electroencephalogram, or EEG, that the boy underwent multiple times. Six of those tests showed “abnormal” brain activity.

Even so, testimony showed that the boy thrived after he was removed from her care in 2019 and placed with a foster family – experiencing no serious medical issues.

QAnon is an internet conspiracy that alleges that a group of pedophiles actually runs the world -- and includes President Joseph R. Biden and other prominent Democrats.