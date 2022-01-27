Serial sex offender sentenced after groping girl at Arvada thrift store

Ronn Wyman was released from prison less than three months before the assault occured, prosecutors said.

ARVADA, Colo. — A serial sex offender was who has convictions dating back to the 1980s was sentenced to 24 years to life related to a 2019 Arvada incident that occurred just months after his release from prison.

Ronn Gregory Wyman, 62, was sentenced in Jefferson County District Court for a sexual assault on a child.

“This case was just another in a long line of sexual offenses that the defendant has committed against vulnerable, young children,” said Senior Deputy DA Donna Billek from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office. “With his background, this sentence was appropriate as the defendant has repeatedly made it clear that he can’t be safely managed in our community.”

On Jan. 12, 2019, officers from the Arvada Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a thrift store on West 58th Avenue after reports that an older man was groping a child.

The victim – an 11-year-old girl – said Wyman had grabbed her buttocks inside the store, and prosecutors said surveillance footage showed him circling the child and making eye contact with her before touching her.

The man – later identified as Wyman – tried to leave but was confronted by the victim’s mother who stood in front of his car in the parking lot and made him wait for law enforcement to arrive, the district attorney's office said.

Wyman has an extensive record of sexual offenses in California dating back to 1987 when he received three years of probation for indecent exposure in front of children. A year later, he was sentenced to a year in jail for the attempted kidnapping of a child. Wyman again faced kidnapping and indecent exposure charges involving child victims in 1989 before being sentenced to 16 months in prison for two counts of indecent exposure in 1991.

In 1993, a Denver jury found Wyman guilty of second-degree murder and he was sentenced to 28 years in prison to be followed by five years of probation. After serving 20 years, he was released early into the community in 2015 but returned two more times due to violating parole requirements. Wyman eventually completed his sentence and was released in November 2018 – less than three months before the incident in Arvada.

Under Colorado law, specific egregious sexual offenses come with an indeterminate sentence that requires a minimum number of years in prison. After serving the minimum, offenders can then be released into the community after demonstrating successful progress in sex offender treatment and a decreased risk to re-offend. Because of Wyman’s prior offenses against children, that minimum number of years is tripled.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS