Person seriously hurt in crash on I-70

The crash involving a motorcycle happened on the exit ramp from I-70 to I-225 in Denver.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries closed the eastbound Interstate 70 exit ramp to southbound Interstate 225 on Thursday night.

DPD tweeted at 8:49 p.m. that the exit ramp was closed while officers investigated the crash, which was reported at 8:20 p.m.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be lift-threatening, according to DPD.

DPD initially reported the incident was a hit-and-run. After investigating, DPD said the incident was most likely a single-vehicle crash.