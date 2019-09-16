FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he broke into a home and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman just south of the Colorado State University (CSU) Campus, according to a release from Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS)

The woman contacted police just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 7 and said a man had entered her residence in the 600 block of Balsam Lane, near W. Prospect Road and S Whitcomb St., and sexually assaulted her

Responding officers located and arrested the suspect, who was identified as 22-year-old Tanner Cook.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of burglary and sexual assault.

“Sexual assault is a serious crime that impacts our community and is often under reported," said Criminal Impact Unit Sergeant Scott Crumbaker. "There are numerous resources and services that are available to victims of these types of crimes. We encourage victims to report to police as soon as possible to aid in the arrest and prosecution of dangerous criminals.”

Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident that may have involved Cook is asked to contact Detective Mike Harres at 970-221-6543.

Callers can also remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.

