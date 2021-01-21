Police looking for more victims after man arrested for sex assault on a child

Ian Morrison, 36, of Boulder has been charged with sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child and false imprisonment.

BOULDER, Colo. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges of sexually assaulting a child and Boulder Police (BPD) said they are concerned there are more victims who have not come forward yet.

BPD said they found sexually explicit material of children in the possession of Ian C. Morrison, 36, who lives in Boulder.

One of the children's parents reported the crimes to BPD, who began investigating Morrison.

He is facing charges including:

sexual assault

sexual assault on a child

enticement of a child

false imprisonment

Police said the incidents Morrison is accused of happened in 2020.

Due to the content they found, police said they believe there may be other victims who have not reported the incident to law enforcement at this time.

Anyone who may have information about any incidents that could be related is asked to call Detective B. McNalley at 303-441-3336 reference case 20-12090

Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

