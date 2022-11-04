Man who worked security at Phish concert accused of sexually assaulting woman in venue parking lot

Demetrius Wooden has a prior conviction in Minnesota and was required to register as a sex offender there through May 2021.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in September in a parking lot at Dick's Sporting Goods Park was working security at the Phish concert in the hours prior to the incident, an arrest affidavit from the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) says.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 5, a woman called 911 to report that she was sexually and physically assaulted after the concert in the bed of her pickup truck, which was covered by a camper shell.

The concert had taken place earlier in the evening and she was parked in lot G, the affidavit says. Since the concert is over multiple days, many people camp out on the concert grounds to attend the event.

When officers contacted the victim, she had "observable injuries to her neck and arms," the affidavit says. The injuries included marks/bruising on her neck and both of her arms, according to the document.

She said the suspect was a man she had met earlier in the night whom she believed was named "Demetri" or "Demetrius."

On April 4, CCPD announced that Demetrius Wooden was arrested on March 31 in Grandview, Missouri, and extradited to Colorado. CCPD said through their investigation Wooden was also connected to a sexual assault in Denver that occurred in June.

Content warning: The text below contains details of physical and sexual violence that some people may find disturbing.

After the concert, the victim said she was hanging out on the grass when she was approached by the man, later identified as Wooden, who asked for a cigarette.

She stated they hung out for a while drinking alcohol and smoking pot, the affidavit says. During their interactions, she reported, Wooden told her he worked for Argus Security and had been assigned to work the concert on the evening of Sept. 4 and into the early hours of Sept. 5, according to the affidavit.

After a while, the victim reported that Wooden asked if she wanted to "fool around," but she declined and said she was going to call it a night, the affidavit says.

A short while later, around 3:30 a.m., Wooden knocked on her camper shell and explained that he had missed the last bus and needed to wait until 6 a.m. for the next one, the affidavit says. He asked if he could wait inside the truck until then and the victim agreed, the document says.

The two talked for a bit, before, according to the affidavit, Wooden tried to have sex with the victim, who attempted to fight him. During that time, the affidavit says, Wooden choked the victim and tried to "rip" her clothes off.

The victim said Wooden choked her three times and the third time, she reported the pressure was so intense she "felt like she was going to die," the affidavit says. At this point, the victim reported, she eased her resistance because she feared she might die if she "kept fighting."

Eventually, the victim said she was able to fight Wooden off and jumped out of the truck, the affidavit says. She called 911 at 6:16 a.m. and reported that Wooden told her she "owed him" for smoking his weed and that he was coming back to work security that evening.

According to the affidavit, Wooden sent an email to his employer at 6:45 a.m. explaining that he was calling out for that night and would not be in on the evening of Sept. 5.

Investigators contacted Argus Security and the company confirmed a person named "Demetrius" worked for them, the affidavit says. Police were able to contact that person and question him about an incident at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

He admitted to investigators that he had sex with a woman, but said he believed it "was consensual in nature," the affidavit says. He also described the victim's truck, according to the document.

A spokesperson for Argus Security said they will "fully cooperate with Commerce City Police" and said if convicted that they hope Wooden is punished to the fullest extent allowed.

Wooden was employed there between July 20, 2021, and Nov. 8, 2021, at which time he was terminated. 9NEWS requested information about why he was terminated at that time but has not yet heard back.

According to the affidavit, Wooden has a prior sexual assault conviction in Minnesota in 2010 that required him to register as a sex offender. However, that registration period was only from May 2011 to May 2021.

He was no longer required to register with the state of Minnesota. Under Colorado law, he would have been required to register in Colorado until he obtained a court order to be removed from the Colorado Sex Offender Registry.

The affidavit, though, notes that it's likely Wooden was not aware that he had to continue his registration in Colorado.

Wooden faces the following charges in the Commerce City incident:

Sexual assault

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

He faces an additional sex assault charge related to the incident in Denver, according to CCPD.

In the Denver case, the victim communicated with Wooden through social media, according to a warrant for Wooden's arrest. They met up at a park and then Wooden asked if he could come to the woman's home on June 13, the document says.

After being at her home for about 10 minutes, the woman reported that Wooden asked her for sex but she declined. Ultimately, she said, Wooden forced himself on her, despite her telling him "no" repeatedly, the document says.

DNA from the scene came up as a match to the Commerce City case, and when DPD contacted CCPD, they were told that the suspect had already been identified as Wooden and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

A second warrant was issued for Wooden related to the Denver case in February of this year.

He faces two felony counts in Denver, including:

Sex assault by force

Sex assault - victim incapable

On Monday, Denver Police said Wooden might have committed additional sexual assaults over the past 10 years in states including Florida, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota and other Midwestern states.

Anyone who thinks they were a victim of Wooden is encouraged to contact DPD Detective Steve Bishop at 720-913-6903 or steve.bishop@denvergov.org

