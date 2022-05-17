Man pleads guilty to 5 sex assault counts in 2016 case

Peter Dettmer's extradition to face charges in the 2016 case was just the second from Ecuador in the last 27 years, according to the district attorney's office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A man who was extradited to Colorado from Ecuador last year on 126 sexual assault charges pleaded guilty to five of those counts on Monday, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

All remaining counts against Peter Dettmer were dismissed and sentencing was set for June 16.

Dettmer was arrested in Cuenca, Ecuador by the FBI on April 27 of last year on charges stemming from a 2016 case in Golden. He originally faced the following charges:

63 counts of sexual assault – victim helpless

62 counts of sexual assault – victim incapable

One count of sexual assault – victim incapable due to force, drugs or other

Dettmer was originally arrested on June 10, 2016, after an alleged crime that happened that night at the Millstone condos on 11th Street in Golden, according to police documents. According to an affidavit, he was arrested on charges of domestic violence sexual assault and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

Witnesses saw the assault involving a woman who appeared to be unconscious through a picture window with open curtains and called police, according to the arrest affidavit.

The witnesses also reported that it appeared the man was filming and/or photographing the woman who was naked and unconscious on a chair, according to the affidavit.

Prior to the alleged assault, the witnesses said they saw the same man from the apartment dragging the woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, into the building, the affidavit says.

Dettmer's extradition was the second from Ecuador to the U.S. in the last 27 years, according to the district attorney's office.

"It is rare and it's not easy. It's very complicated," Bob Pence, a former FBI agent, told 9NEWS.