LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Louisville police arrested a sex assault suspect Wednesday and are looking for more information about what happened.

Noah Farrar, 20, was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual assault. Farrar is a resident of the Louisville area.

Police did not release information about the alleged incident.

Detectives are now hoping anyone who knows anything about Farrar or about what happened will reach out to them.

Those who have information can contact Sergeant Ryan Morris at 303-335-4673 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 800-222-8477. Tipsters who report through Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

