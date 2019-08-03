ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A sexual assault suspect who disabled his GPS tracking monitor is back in custody.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office announced via Twitter last Sunday that Richard Ocana, 37, was on the loose.

According to Sgt. Paul Gregory, Ocana was out on bond and was supposed to be wearing a GPS monitoring device, but either removed it or let the batteries die.

No information about the sex assault Ocana is accused of was released.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday that he had been captured.

