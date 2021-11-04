2 women report sex assaults at Boulder frat house

The incidents occurred in the same area roughly a week apart, according to Boulder Police.

BOULDER, Colo. — Two women have reported being sexually assaulted at a Boulder frat house within recent weeks, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

The first incident was reported at a frat house in the 1000 block of 12th Street either late Oct. 23 or early in the morning on Oct. 24. The second assault was reported at that same location about a week later on Oct. 31, according to BPD.

Both investigations are in their "early stages", police said. They did not specify which fraternity house.

The department said they can't release further details without compromising the integrity of the investigations.

Anyone with information about either assault is asked to call Dispatch at 303-441-3333. Anyone who's been a victim of sexual assault and would like to make a report, should call the BPD’s non-emergency number at 303-441-3333.

Confidential victim advocacy, can be accessed by calling Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA) at 303-443-7300.

