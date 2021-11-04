x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 women report sex assaults at Boulder frat house

The incidents occurred in the same area roughly a week apart, according to Boulder Police.

BOULDER, Colo. — Two women have reported being sexually assaulted at a Boulder frat house within recent weeks, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

The first incident was reported at a frat house in the 1000 block of 12th Street either late Oct. 23 or early in the morning on Oct. 24. The second assault was reported at that same location about a week later on Oct. 31, according to BPD.

Both investigations are in their "early stages", police said. They did not specify which fraternity house.

RELATED: Large Pearl Street Mall gathering causes damage to businesses

The department said they can't release further details without compromising the integrity of the investigations.

Anyone with information about either assault is asked to call Dispatch at 303-441-3333. Anyone who's been a victim of sexual assault and would like to make a report, should call the BPD’s non-emergency number at 303-441-3333. 

Confidential victim advocacy, can be accessed by calling Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA) at 303-443-7300.

RELATED: Former Littleton priest arrested on child pornography charges in Rhode Island

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes 
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

 

In Other News

Former deputies convicted in jail transport van death to be sentenced Thursday