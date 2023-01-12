Man gets 10 years in prison for trafficking minor

The victim told investigators she engaged in commercial sex work on behalf of Robert Stenschke and gave him the money that she earned.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who trafficked a minor girl in several states was sentenced to 10 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections he pleaded guilty in the case.

Robert Stenschke, 33, met the victim in October 2020 when she was 17 through a friend who was also being trafficked, according to prosecutors.

The victim in this case ran away from home to be with Stenschke who then advertised the victim's services online in the Denver Metro area.

She was later tracked down by the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force which specifically focuses on cases involving minor and adult domestic sex trafficking.

Three days after the victim was located, Stenschke found her and took her from a hair appointment in Fort Collins, prosecutors said.

He then traveled with her to Florida, California, and Las Vegas while trafficking her the entire time, according to prosecutors.

Stenschke was eventually located with the victim in California and arrested on Jan. 29, 2021.

The victim told investigators she engaged in commercial sex work on behalf of Stenschke and gave him the money that she earned, prosecutors said. Ads for her services were posted on various escort sites.

"Human trafficking is a despicable crime and this case is a prime example,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “This defendant preyed on a child, stole her innocence and trafficked her for money all over the United States. The defendant richly deserves the penalty he has received for trafficking this young girl."

On Jan. 4, 2023, Stenschke pleaded guilty to the following charge trafficking a minor for sexual servitude. That same day he was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections.