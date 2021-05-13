Man who raped woman in Cherry Hills Village home convicted of sexual assault

Prosecutors said Tre Carrasco, 26, had committed similar crimes in Kansas before he came to Colorado.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man who raped a woman at knifepoint in a Cherry Hills Village home has been convicted of sexual assault and a host of other charges, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's (DA) Office said.

According to a release from the DA's office, 26-year-old Tre Miekale Carrasco was found guilty of 11 counts after a five-day trial Thursday:

· 2nd-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon

· Sexual assault with a deadly weapon

· Burglary with a deadly weapon

· Aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon

· Two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft

· Two counts of criminal trespass

· Attempt to influence a public servant

· False reporting

· Driving a motor vehicle without a license

“This is a dangerous predator who should be incarcerated to keep him off the streets and keep our community safe,” DA John Kellner said. “He was in prison for similar acts in Kansas. He got out of prison and within days committed a new offense there. Within two weeks of his release, he came here to Colorado and continued his violent crimes. I am grateful to this jury for their work, as these verdicts will help us keep this serial rapist behind bars.”

The DA's office said Carrasco tried to kidnap a woman in the parking lot of an Aurora fitness club in February 2019. She got away, according to the release, but he stole her car.

Five days later, the release said, Carrasco drove that car to a home in Cherry Hills Village and raped a woman at knifepoint there. He was arrested about five hours later, according to the release.

Sentencing is set for July 8. In addition to prison time, the release said, Carrasco will be required to register as a sex offender.