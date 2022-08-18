CU Boulder student attacked, sexually assaulted at Williams Village North

Police are looking for a college-aged man who's about 6-feet tall with dirty blonde hair after the reported assault at Williams Village North.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Police Department (CUPD) is investigating a report of a sexual assault that happened at Williams Village North Wednesday night.

According to police, at about 10 p.m. the suspect knocked on the victim's door, grabbed the victim by the neck and sexually assaulted her at her residence.

Police are asking the public for help locating the suspect who is described as a white college-aged man, who's about 6-feet tall with dirty blonde hair, and was wearing a white or grey shirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspect’s location is encouraged to contact CUPD at (303) 492-6666.

If you wish to share information anonymously, contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

