Suspect arrested in sexual assaults in Commerce City, Thornton

Devin Christopher Reese, 45, is a suspect in two separate cases from April and May.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police have arrested a man accused in sexual assaults in Commerce City and Thornton.

The Commerce City Police Department said in a release Thursday that in April, detectives from the Sexual Assault Task Force (SATF) investigated a sexual assault/aggravated robbery that had happened in the 6600 block of Highway 2 in Commerce City.

While investigating that crime, police said, SATF detectives discovered another sexual assault/aggravated robbery involving a different victim that had happened in Thornton in May.

Detectives identified Devin Christopher Reese, 35, of Denver as a suspect in both cases, and arrested him on suspicion of sexual assault, aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Details have not been released in either case.

Anyone with information about Reese regarding these or any other crimes is urged to call Commerce City Police Det. Mark Michieli at 720-523-7404 or Thornton Police Det. Elaine Beigler at 720-977-5150. You can also call the Commerce City Police Department's tip line at 303-289-3626.

