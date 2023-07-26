Sexual predator targets female hikers in Evergreen, Conifer

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is warning hikers about a sometimes naked man assaulting woman on trails.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — An sexual predator is targeting lone female hikers in the Conifer and Evergreen area, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JSCO)said Wednesday.

Seven incidents have been reported of a man, sometimes naked, assaulting women on Jefferson County Open Space trails: six in Flying J Ranch Park near Conifer and one at Alderfer Three Sisters Park in Evergreen, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man's behavior has become more aggressive with each incident:

April 3, the naked suspect approached a female hiker and groped her.

June 13, the naked suspect confronted a female hiker and began masturbating.

July 18, the suspect approached three different women in one day. He fondled two, masturbated and talked in a sexual manner.

July 24, the suspect approached a female hiker as he masturbated, grabbed her and attempted to rip off her clothing.

The man is described as white and between 20 and 30 years old with a lean build and dark hair. He also carried a dark-colored backpack in some cases. He ran off to the woods to avoid capture after every incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said its seeking help from the public to identify the man and other potential victims. Anyone with information can call 303-271-0211.

The Sheriff's Office provided safety tips for hikers, which include:

Hiking with a friend or family member

Remain on the trail

Bring a phone

Reporting any suspicious activity

