BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A sexually violent predator was released Tuesday from the Boulder County Jail on a work release program, law enforcement said.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Nathaniel Kyle Stark was convicted of a sex offense that requires law enforcement registration. While the Sheriff's Office didn't detail what he did, they said he is believed to "present a high potential to re-offend."

State law requires law enforcement entities to make a public declaration when such a violent predator is released from jail.

Currently, Stark lives at the Boulder County Jail but is trying to find work in Boulder County through the work release. The program would allow him to work at a job outside the jail during the day and return to jail at night.

This article and declaration from law enforcement is not meant to encourage vigilantism or harassment of Stark. From the Boulder County Sheriff's Office directly:

"The purpose of this notification is to enhance public safety and protection. Vigilantism or use of this information to harass, threaten, or intimidate any of the following people is criminal behavior and will not be tolerated: the offender, the offender's significant others and the community notification team."

