Shelter in place for Longmont neighborhood as man refuses to leave home, police say

Longmont Police have responded to Preston Drive to serve a high-risk warrant on a man who won't come out of his home.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A shelter in place is active in a Longmont neighborhood where police are serving a high-risk warrant on a man who is refusing to come out of the house, the Longmont Police Department said.

The house is located on Preston Drive. Police have 17th Avenue closed between Alpine and St. Andrews Drive. They also have St. Andrews Drive closed between Alpine and 17th Avenue.

Police said residents will see a large police presence on the northeast side of Longmont. Police sent an emergency alert to area residents to notify them about the situation.

