Shelter in place issued for Arvada, homicide suspect on the run

The Adams County Sherriff's Office said they are looking for a man who's wanted for homicide.

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada residents are being asked to shelter in place, the Adams County Sherriff's Office (ACSO) said Thursday, while they look for a man wanted for homicide.

Deputies said they ran plates on a car at the Valli-Hi Motel on Pecos Street at U.S. 36 and found it was connected to a homicide. When they approached the car, the man drove away, prompting a chase.

The chase led deputies all over the north metro area, ending up near West 52nd Avenue and Marshall Street in Arvada, according to ACSO.

ACSO said they are looking for a man wearing black clothing, but have not provided any additional information about the suspect.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more details as they are released.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

