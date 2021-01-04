Sheridan Police to announce 'major' development in cold case

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. in the video player above, on9NEWS streaming devices, the 9NEWS YouTube channel and the 9NEWS app.

SHERIDAN, Colorado — Sheridan Police Department (SPD) will announce a major development in a cold case Wednesday afternoon.

SPD did not provide information about the case, however, according to CBI's cold case database, SPD has two unsolved homicide cases still open from the 1980s, as well as another death from 1988 where the victim is listed as a John Doe.

Charles "Tommy" Hutchins, 27, was found dead with a gunshot injury in an adult bookstore located at 2901 S. Santa Fe Dr. on July 5, 1986.

William Davis, 39, was found dead in his vehicle in the parking lot of a local nightclub on March 15, 1988.

Finally, an unidentified man believed to be between the ages of 35 and 50 was found dead in the 2800 block of West Oxford Avenue on August 27, 1988. He was 5-foot, 7.5-inches tall, and weighed about 185 to 190 pounds. His case is not classified as a homicide in the database, although his case file says the person responsible for his death has not been found.

