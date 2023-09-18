Physical altercation at InTown Suites leaves one dead

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 54-year-old Teresa Ann Scott.

SHERIDAN, Colorado — Police said a fight at an extended-stay hotel left a woman dead last Wednesday.

According to a police report from the Sheridan Police Department (SPD), police were called to InTown Suites located at 2900 W Hampden Ave for a physical fight. When police arrived they learned that two women got into some kind of verbal argument that led to a physical altercation with multiple strikes between the two.

The report goes on to say that one of the women hit the other in the back of the head causing her to become unconscious and fall to the ground. After this, the woman ran back into her ex-boyfriend's room, the report said.

When police arrived, they took the unconscious woman to Swedish Hospital where she was listed in critical condition. SPD said the victim was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 54-year-old Teresa Ann Scott.

The Police Department said the suspect, a 33-year-old woman, admitted to being in an altercation with Scott during an interview with police.

The suspect was arrested for 2nd-degree murder and was being held on a $50,000 bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. She has since bonded out, according to a spokesperson for the Police Department.

