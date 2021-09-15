Sheridan officer faces assault charge after putting woman in chokehold during arrest, affidavit says

The officer put his hands around her neck for about five seconds after she spit in his face, the affidavit says.

SHERIDAN, Colorado — A Sheridan police officer has been arrested for second-degree assault after he put a shoplifting suspect in a chokehold after she spit in his face, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 at the 7-Eleven store at 3495 S. Federal Blvd., where shoplifting is an ongoing issue, the affidavit says.

Officer Shawn Ralph and another officer observed the female suspect before making contact, the affidavit says. They believed that the woman was "acting suspiciously" and was likely to steal from the store, where it's a frequent issue, according to the document.

As they approached the woman, the affidavit says, the store owner motioned to the officers that she had indeed taken items without paying.

She resisted but the officers were able to get her into handcuffs and she then sat on the curb nearby, the affidavit says. At one point, while still handcuffed, she got up and moved toward the store owner in "an aggressive manner," the affidavit says.

The officers intervened and during that confrontation, the women spit and the saliva hit Ralph's face near his left eye, the affidavit says. The woman is then pushed to the ground and body camera footage shows Ralph's hand around her neck, according to the affidavit. His hand remains around her neck for about five seconds, the affidavit says.

In that footage, the woman's face is visible while Ralph's hand is around her neck and she "appears to be in pain as if being choked," the document says.

A sergeant at the scene intervened, according to the document, and told Ralph to "relax" while removing Ralph's hands from the woman.

She made a complaint about her head hurting due to it hitting the pavement and was taken to the hospital for observation but was later released without any significant injuries, the affidavit says. She was however wanted on a warrant out of Denver and was later booked into jail.

Ralph turned himself into the Glendale Police Department.