EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man was kidnapped at gunpoint Friday after four men broke into a home.

About 8:10 p.m., the Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call regarding a robbery in the 18700 block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton. The reporting party said the suspects were armed and there were five children in the home.

The sheriff's office said four men dressed in jeans and black shirts broke into the home, assaulted two of the children and took Karel Lopez-Hurtado at gunpoint. The children were not seriously injured.

The sheriff's office said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous; however, there is no known danger to the community. Officials think those involved were the target of a specific crime.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office tip line at 719-520-6666.

