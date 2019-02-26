DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver assaulted a Douglas County deputy who had been pulled over for driving erratically, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was on routine patrol and spotted the vehicle on Highway 85 near Town Center Drive around 3 a.m. The deputy made a traffic stop at Norwood Drive, the Sheriff's Office said.

While attempting to arrest the driver for suspicion of DUI, the suspect, identified as Demetrius Julio Orozco, 54, became uncooperative and assaulted the deputy, according to the Sheriff's Office. The deputy had no serious injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Orozco was eventually arrested and booked for several charges: resisting arrest, 2nd-degree assault on a peace officer, felony DUI and driving while license is restrained.

He's in custody and being held on $25,000 bail.

