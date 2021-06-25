Shoes stolen from Aurora storage unit; meant for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness

AURORA, Colo. — When an entire inventory of 500 adult shoes were stolen from Tyger Taylor's storage unit, he knew he'd need help to be able to continue to help his friends who live on the street.
"You know there’s a thousand things I’m not good at," said Taylor. "But I’m pretty good at not judging and being open minded."
Taylor started the non-profit called Wholly Kicks to give shoes to people at risk of and experiencing homelessness. But he doesn't just give them shoes and walk away.
He walks with them.
"When we do things with people vs. to or for, they get stronger, and I'm just a big believer of coming alongside of people," he said.
When the inventory of his shoes was stolen this week, he asked for people to walk with him.
“Like this break-in," said Taylor. "People walking alongside of me has enabled me to keep going forward without freaking out."
A friend has offered to make up the difference of a more expensive and secure storage unit, and donations are coming in.
Wholly Kicks is still taking financial contributions and brand new shoes on their website.
“I was having a rough time, a rough go at it about a year ago, and I was in need of a pair of shoes and this man was able to provide me with a pair of shoes that lasted me for at least 6 months so I’m grateful for that," said Eugene Smith, pointing to Taylor.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS