Shoes stolen from Aurora storage unit; meant for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness

Wholly Kicks began in 2019 with the mission of not only providing people with shoes, but to build relationships with people experiencing homelessness.

AURORA, Colo. — When an entire inventory of 500 adult shoes were stolen from Tyger Taylor's storage unit, he knew he'd need help to be able to continue to help his friends who live on the street.

"You know there’s a thousand things I’m not good at," said Taylor. "But I’m pretty good at not judging and being open minded."

Taylor started the non-profit called Wholly Kicks to give shoes to people at risk of and experiencing homelessness. But he doesn't just give them shoes and walk away.

He walks with them.

"When we do things with people vs. to or for, they get stronger, and I'm just a big believer of coming alongside of people," he said.

When the inventory of his shoes was stolen this week, he asked for people to walk with him.

500 pairs stolen, moving party and a financial ask! Hey friends, unfortunately we were burglarized and our entire adult inventory is gone.￼ I’m hoping to get 20 folks to come move us to a new storage unit on this Saturday morning at 8 AM 3195 Peoria St., and making a financial ask to help us make up the difference of $3600 increase for the yearly cost of an improved storage area. ￼Message me here if you’d like to help with the moving party on Saturday. All donations can go through Whollykicks.Org or hit me up personally for more conversation. Much hope and love… #whoyouwalkingwith￼ Posted by Wholly Kicks on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

“Like this break-in," said Taylor. "People walking alongside of me has enabled me to keep going forward without freaking out."

A friend has offered to make up the difference of a more expensive and secure storage unit, and donations are coming in.

Wholly Kicks is still taking financial contributions and brand new shoes on their website.

“I was having a rough time, a rough go at it about a year ago, and I was in need of a pair of shoes and this man was able to provide me with a pair of shoes that lasted me for at least 6 months so I’m grateful for that," said Eugene Smith, pointing to Taylor.