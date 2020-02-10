Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects after 2 people shot Thursday night

Deputies said two victims were taken to the hospital and possibly three suspects left the scene in a car.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said a shooting sent two victims to the hospital Thursday night.

The shooting happened at 9100 E. Florida Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Two victims from the shooting were transported to Aurora South Hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Deputies said there are possibly three suspects who fled from the scene in a vehicle. There were no descriptions or other information about the suspects available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

