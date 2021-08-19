Man killed in shooting at Aurora condo complex

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound at the Red Sky Condominiums Thursday night – he later died at a hospital.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting at a condominium complex that left a man dead.

According to an APD release, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 14704 E. 2nd Ave., the Red Sky Condominiums, around 6:47 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, the release said, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

The man's name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after he is identified and his family have been notified, police said.

APD said the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and that they're still determining the circumstances that led up to it and working on suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

