Apartment complex key fob links man to shooting

The shooting on Sunday outside a complex near Park Avenue West and Welton Street was also recorded by a Nest camera nearby.

DENVER — A man has been arrested for attempted first-degree murder after he was captured on camera shooting a man in the leg at a Denver apartment complex over the weekend, according to a probable cause (PC) statement for his arrest from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on May 10 in the area of Park Avenue West and Welton Street. Michael Avery, 39, was arrested later that afternoon.

Prior to the shooting, Avery was caught on video from a Nest security camera walking west on Park Avenue West. He then goes to 2300 Welton Street where he's seen in the video moving an entryway camera to face the ceiling, the PC statement says.

Avery entered the complex at 11:07 a.m. and came back outside about a minute later and sat down on a concrete wall and appeared to be waiting for someone, according to the document. At 11:10 a.m., the victim is seen on the Nest camera video walking on Park Avenue West.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, sees Avery and the two "exchange words", the PC statement says. Avery is then seen getting up and approaching the victim. At one point in the video, the victim is pushed or shoved into a trash can or metal pole, the documents say.

The video then shows Avery turn and fire a shot striking the victim in the leg, the PC statement says. The victim fell to the ground and Avery went back inside the apartment complex, according to police.

About two hours after the shooting, DPD spoke with a maintenance worker at the complex. That worker told DPD that key fobs are used to enter the building and that each one is associated with a specific unit and person.

The complex was able to determine that Avery used his key fob to enter the complex at 11:04 a.m., which, according to DPD, is consistent with when the suspect was seen entering the building in the Nest video. Avery also scanned his key fob again at 11:08 a.m, which is also consistent with the video, according to police.

Officers were given Avery's unit number and attempted to contact him there. Avery initially refused to answer the door, and told officers they would need a warrant, the PC statement says.

Shortly before 4 p.m. he exited and was arrested.