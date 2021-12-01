Police looking for suspects in Oct. 24 shooting

The suspect or suspects were in a dark-colored sedan that might be a Dodge Charger on the night of the shooting, police said.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver Police are asking for help identifying a suspect or suspects accused of shooting and injuring someone in October.

Just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 24, police said the victim was shot at 4400 North Chambers Road.

That is near Chambers Road and Interstate 70.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. No other details on the shooting, including the identity of the victim, were released.

That night, police said the suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan that might be a Dodge Charger.

They also released surveillance pictures of the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information on the person or people who may have been in that vehicle to call police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

