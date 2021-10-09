4 hurt in Denver shooting

Police said they were working to develop information on suspects Saturday night.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting Saturday night where four people were injured.

According to DPD, the shooting happened in the area of East 22nd Avenue and Quebec Street at around 9:52 p.m.

It's not clear how seriously the victims were hurt, police said.

DPD said officers are working to develop information on suspects.

Two minutes after the shooting, DPD said, two officers were involved in a crash with another car in the area of Dahlia Street and East Stapleton Drive North. Both officers were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police. It's not clear whether there was any connection between the two incidents.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

